Leonard Fournette's jersey heading to Pro Football Hall of Fame

After becoming the youngest player in NFL history to score on a 90-yard run, the Pro Football Hall of Fame wants to honor Leonard Fournette.

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that Fournette’s jersey worn from this past Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh will be sent to Canton, Ohio and will be displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s museum.

During the Jaguars’ 30-9 victory at Heinz Field, Fournette, 22, rushed for a career-high 181 yards on 28 carries. It is the most rushing yards in a game by a tailback this season. Fournette made his impressive 90-yard touchdown run with two-minutes remaining in the game.

Through five games, Fournette is the second-leading rusher in the NFL with 466 yards on 109 carries and five touchdowns.

Read the full story on the Florida Times-Union.

RB @_fournette's jersey from Sunday is being shipped to Canton to be featured at the @ProFootballHOF.



Youngest ever with a 90-yard TD run! pic.twitter.com/vFkAN6aqeR — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 11, 2017

Florida Times-Union