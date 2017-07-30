Kyle Busch ends winless season with Cup victory at Pocono

LONG POND, PA - JULY 30: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Caramel Toyota, poses with the trophy in victory lane after winning during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400 at Pocono Raceway. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images) (Photo: Jerry Markland, 2017 Getty Images)



LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Kyle Busch used a bump-and-run on Kevin Harvick to take the lead and held on to snap a 36-race losing streak and win the NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.



Busch won for the first time this season in the No. 18 Toyota and won for the first time ever at Pocono. Busch had led more than 1,000 laps this season entering the race. He was racing for the lead last weekend in the Brickyard 400 when he wrecked with Martin Truex Jr., which led to a pit road altercation between members of both teams.



Busch won from the pole and gave Toyota its 100th Cup win since its 2007 debut.



Busch, the 2015 Cup champion, had never gone a full season without winning a race. Charlotte Motor Speedway is now the only track where he's failed to win.



He also won his 176th career NASCAR race over the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series.



© 2017 Associated Press