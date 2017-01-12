Khan on the firing of Gus Bradley mid-season

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tow truck drivers defend road rage victim
-
Long-running farmers market forced to move
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Rep. John Rutherford collapses on House floor
-
Jacksonville Jimmy John's under fire
-
On Your Side: Wireless technology hacked
-
Pension Debate: Police Union & City's battle
-
Police called over Terry Parker sit-in
More Stories
-
Jags new leadership: Winning is what it's all aboutJan 12, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
Outrage pours over video showing dog chained to top…Jan 12, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Jaguars introduce new leadershipJan 12, 2017, 9:17 a.m.