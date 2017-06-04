Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry combine for 65, Warriors take 2-0 Finals lead

Stephen Curry dribbles past Kyrie Irving during the first half of Game 2. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are rolling.

Led by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry once again, the Warriors downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Durant finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals, while Curry posted the first Finals triple-double of his career with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

LeBron James had a triple-double of his own (29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds), but it wasn't nearly enough to overcome Golden State's elite offensive attack.

The Warriors are now 13-0 this postseason.

