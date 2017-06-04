WTLV
Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry combine for 65, Warriors take 2-0 Finals lead

USA TODAY Sports , WTLV 10:45 PM. EDT June 04, 2017

The Golden State Warriors are rolling.

Led by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry once again, the Warriors downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Durant finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals, while Curry posted the first Finals triple-double of his career with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

LeBron James had a triple-double of his own (29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds), but it wasn't nearly enough to overcome Golden State's elite offensive attack.

The Warriors are now 13-0 this postseason.

