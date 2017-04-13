Josh Scobee remembers game-winning field kick goal

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Gator v. Horse
-
1 person dead after wreck on Longleaf Pine Parkway
-
First responders using new drug to save lives
-
Owners of Southside auto repair shop apologize
-
Hurricane Matthew: After the Storm Part 1
-
Jumbo Shrimp win home opener!
-
St. Augustine man arrested for shooting at children, woman
-
Examining the JAX Shipyards' potential
-
WFAA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Pedestrian struck in Yulee at US-17 near Harts Road,…Apr 13, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
-
Brunswick shooting leads to 30-year-old man's deathApr 13, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
-
Authorities identify teen who died in single-vehicle…Apr 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.