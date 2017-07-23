Jordan Spieth wins third major

Jordan Spieth of the United States kisses the Claret Jug following his victory on the 18th green during the final round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 23, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Photo: Dan Mullan, 2017 Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion.



Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots - the same margin he started the day with - after a final round 1-under-69.



He played the last five holes in 5-under-par.



Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.

