Providence coach, Jim Martin, defends Grayson Allen

Jim Martin defends Grayson Allen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A former Providence standout and current Duke star, Grayson Allen, was under fire again on Wednesday after video showed him shoving Florida State assistant coach, Dennis Gates.

Gates responded by posting a message on his Twitter page that stated he didn't feel attacked or disrespected. but he thought it was great hustle on Allen's part.

But that did not stop many from around the country from saying that Allen is a dirty player and he's one of the most hated players in college basketball.

Allen, who has been involved in three incidents where he tripped a player was recently suspended indefinitely after he tripped an Elon player back in December.

Duke only suspended him for one game.

Allen's former high school coach Jim Martin says Allen apologized for that incident and the others that he was involved in.

Martin says this latest action was not a dirty play but a player who was hustling after the ball.

Martin says Allen is a terrific players and someone other young players should look up to.

He also added people are making a big deal about nothing, when it comes to what happened in Tallahassee Tuesday night.

WTLV/WJXX