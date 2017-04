Jacksonville, FL--The Jacksonville sharks were on the road tonight taking High County Grizzles.

The Sharks have been on a roll this season and they kept the magic going tonight as they won a final 68-21.The team is now 5-0.

The Sharks are off this week but will return to action on the 24th, that's on a Monday night when they'll be on the road tackling the steel.

© 2017 WTLV-TV