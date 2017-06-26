Jax Sharks Ready for NAL Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sharks are headed to the National Arena League Championship after knocking off the Monterrey Steel 43-32 in the Semifinals on Saturday night. The Sharks move on to face the Columbus Lions on Monday, July 10.

Joe “Superman” Hills put the first points on the board for the Sharks with a touchdown. The Steel struck back with a touchdown scored by former Shark Jeron Harvey.

In the second quarter, the Steel took the lead off of a long field goal by Brandon Rutherford. The game continued to go back and forth, with Derrick Ross finding the end zone to put the Sharks ahead 14-10. Jabari Gorman made it well-known that he was back in action for the Sharks with an interception. Hills shrugged off two defenders and scored his second touchdown of the night with three seconds to go until halftime.

In the third quarter, Gorman had his second interception of the night as the Steel were closing in on a touchdown. Superman scored his third touchdown of the night to give the Sharks a 28-10 lead. From there Derrick Ross scored his second touchdown of the night.

The Sharks continued their takeover in the fourth quarter, Devin Wilson scored a touchdown making the lead 41-18. Nick Belcher made things even sweeter on the kickoff with a deuce. Monterrey tried to come back with another touchdown by Jeron Harvey, but the two-point conversion was no good. With 41 seconds to go in the game, the Steel scored a touchdown as they desperately tried to make a last second run.

