JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- The Jax IceMen have hired Jason Christie as their first head coach and Vice President of Hockey Operations. If there's anything you need to know about Christie it's that he's a winner, in fact, he's the winningest head coach in ECHL history with 547 victories.

Leading up to the signing IceMen president Bob Ohrablo emphasized the importance of hiring a coach with ECHL experience, Ohrablo stuck to his word, not only does the new IceMen coach hold the record for wins but he sits 2 games behind John Marks for most games coached in the ECHL history with 1,007.

Christie, 48, becomes the first head coach in franchise history for the IceMen after coaching the Winnipeg Jets affiliate Tulsa Oilers for the past two seasons.

Coach Christie will address the Jacksonville media at 11 AM.

