Jaguars sell out first home playoff game since 2000

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Fans are seen in the stands during the first half of the game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images) (Photo: Logan Bowles, 2017 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have announced a sellout for the team's first home playoff game since 2000.

Jacksonville clinched the AFC South division title on Sunday. The Jaguars will host a wild-card playoff game on either Jan. 6 or 7.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

“The response from Jaguars fans has been nothing short of outstanding,” said Chad Johnson, Jaguars senior vice president of sales and service.

“Momentum from the end of the season home games has been building, and the atmosphere at our first playoff game in nearly two decades will undoubtedly continue to be electric. We’re thrilled for the team and our fan base to have the chance to experience the postseason once again.”

According to the Jaguars, a limited number of additional tickets may become available over the next several days.

First Coast News reached out to the Jaguars organization regarding the potential removal of the tarps that are being used for sponsorships. As of now, the tarps will remain, as the sponsorships are sold for the season.

Presale tickets were made available for season ticket members on Tuesday. General public ticket sales were opened Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The Jaguars last hosted a playoff game on Jan. 23, 2000. Jacksonville lost to the Tennessee Titans, 33-14, in the AFC Championship Game.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV