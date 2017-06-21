Jaguars Host 7 on 7 Passing Tournament

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted their annual 7 on 7 football tournament with Bartram Trail knocking off Fletcher in the championship.

This was the second week in a row the Bears have been in competition. Last weekend, Bartram Trail competed in the FHA 7v7 North Florida Regional qualifier at St. Augustine High School and lost in the semifinals.

Bartram Trail also took home first in skills competition while Brunswick claimed the linemen challenge.

Tallahassee Lincoln, Ed White, Terry Parker, Baldwin, Ribault, Stanton College Prep and Raines were the other teams that participated in the Jaguars 7 on 7 tournament.

