Jaguars release LB Dan Skuta

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have cut another high-priced contract from their roster.

The team announced the release of linebacker Dan Skuta on Tuesday.

The veteran linebacker signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract during the 2015 offseason. His deal was structured in a way that only the first two years were guaranteed. The final three years were essentially individual team options.

Skuta's entire $4.1 million salary is now off the salary cap.

Skuta appeared in 26 games (10 starts) for the Jaguars over the last two seasons. He produced 58 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his tenure.

Skuta was benched for rookie Myles Jack following Week 4 of last season. He also battled multiple injuries during his two-year stint in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars currently have Jack, Paul Posluszny, Telvin Smith, Hayes Pullard, Sean Porter, Audie Cole, Josh McNary and Rapheal Kirby at linebacker.

The Jaguars' starting lineup is expected to feature Smith, Posluszny and Jack this season. However, it is unclear where Jack and Posluszny will lineup.

