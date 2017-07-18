Jacksonville Sharks Celebrate with Jax Mayor Lenny Curry

The 2017 NAL Champion Jacksonville Sharks visited the Duval County City Hall to meet Mayor Lenny Curry on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sharks players, coaches, staff and the NAL Championship Trophy joined the Mayor to celebrate their first NAL title in franchise and league history.

Lenny Curry named July 18th, 2017 Jacksonville Sharks Day, Mr. Curry expressed his excitement of a championship in Duval.

“It’s great to finally have a national championship here in Jacksonville, these guys worked extremely hard and I am very proud of them." said the Jacksonville Mayor.

The team presented Lenny Curry with a championship hat and jersey.

