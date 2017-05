The Jacksonville Icemen officially announce their 2017-18 inaugural hockey schedule.

It's almost time, and I am not going to lie, I'm extremely excited because unlike a decade ago when hockey was in Jacksonville this time around they're going to be affiliated with the National Hockey League. That team to be announced within the next 4 weeks.

Looking at the schedule, here are a few things that jump out right away.

-October 14th Home Opener vs. Orlando Solar Bears 7:30 PM.

-October 26th Home vs. Atlanta Gladiators 7:30 PM. (Florida/Georgia Week)

-First 3 Games at Home in Veterans Memorial Arena.

-36 Home Games from October to April. (Plus Potential Playoff Games)

-#MorningHockey November 15th Home vs. South Carolina Stingrays 10:30 AM

The @JaxIceMen NHL affiliate search is also down to 2 teams. Will officially be announced after the season.#ECHL — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) May 16,

As

far as their coaching hunt is concerned, the Icemen are very close. Team President Bob Ohrablo said

"We had 78 applications everything from I coached my son's youth hockey team, I'm ready for the ECHL to guys with full experience, and as far as our next coach he will have experience in the league already."

The @JaxIceMen head coaching hunt started with 78 and it's now down to 2.

No names released but both have #ECHL experience. — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) May 16, 2017

