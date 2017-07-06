Jacksonville IceMen pair with Winnipeg Jets as NHL affiliate, Manitoba Moose as AHL affiliate

IceMen announce affiliation with NHL's Winnipeg Jets. (Photo Courtesy: Brian Chojnacki, WTLV)

The Jacksonville IceMen have announced a partnership with the Winnipeg Jets.

A rich history and promising prospects, the Jets will serve as the IceMen's NHL affiliate and the Manitoba Moose will be their AHL partners.

This decision was a no-brainer judging the history IceMen head coach and VP of Hockey Operations Jason Christie has with the Jets organization. The winningest coach in ECHL history was previously affiliated with the Jets on two different minor league teams. IceMen President Bob Ohrablo said "In addition to a strong commitment to development, the Winnipeg organization has successful ties to our Vice President of Hockey Operations/Head Coach Jason Christie, who has been integral in player development for both the Jets and Moose in the past while accumulating the winningest coaching record in ECHL history."

Mayor Lenny Curry was on-hand for the announcement.

"I'm the told the expectations are high," Curry said. "The expectations are about winning, first."

Jacksonville IceMen President Bob Ohrablo thanked the local residents who have supported the team's mission.

"Since we've been here, the embrace that we've felt from the fans and the whole community has been awesome," Ohrablo said. "I want to take this opportunity on behalf of our entire organization to thank everybody in this room and everybody in this city and in this area."

Christie joked about the system saying "Some players won't want to get called up, they may see a call from Winnipeg and toss their phones in the pool."

The IceMen will open their inaugural schedule in Jacksonville on October 14 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

© 2017 WTLV-TV