Jacksonville Icemen open training camp

The Jacksonville IceMen opened training camp on Monday.

They'll have one more open practice before the blue and white scrimmage on Saturday.

Tuesday, Oct. 3: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. (Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex) | *Open to Public*

Wednesday, Oct. 4: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. / 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Arena) | *Closed to Public*

Thursday, Oct. 5: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. / 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Arena) | *Closed to Public*

Friday, Oct. 6: 10:00 a.m. – Noon (Veterans Memorial Arena) | *Closed to Public*

Saturday, Oct. 7: 5:00 p.m. Blue and White Scrimmage (Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex) | *Open to Public*

