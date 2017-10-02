WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Jacksonville Icemen open training camp

Jax Icemen opened training camp on Monday.

Alyssa Lang, WTLV 7:53 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

The Jacksonville IceMen opened training camp on Monday.

They'll have one more open practice before the blue and white scrimmage on Saturday.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 3: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. (Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex) | *Open to Public*

Wednesday, Oct. 4: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. / 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Arena) | *Closed to Public*

Thursday, Oct. 5: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. / 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Arena) | *Closed to Public*

Friday, Oct. 6: 10:00 a.m. – Noon (Veterans Memorial Arena) | *Closed to Public*

Saturday, Oct. 7: 5:00 p.m. Blue and White Scrimmage (Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex) | *Open to Public*

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories