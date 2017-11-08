Jacksonville Icemen hockey scores first ever win

After starting their first season with five consecutive losses, the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team now has their first win in franchise history. The Icemen defeated the Brampton (Ontario) Beast 5-0 on Wednesday in Canada in a game that started at 10:30 AM local time.

The Icemen jumped out to an early lead on a goal by Jan Kostalek, his first as a member of the Icemen. The Winnipeg Jets prospect was just added to Jacksonville's roster on a move from the Manitoba Moose, the other minor league team in the Jets system.

The Icemen were up 2-0 after the second period then poured it on in the third, adding three goals including an empty netter to get the victory.

The Icemen are now 1-4-1 (last column is overtime losses) in the ECHL.

Their next home game at Veterans Memorial Arena is Tuesday at 10:30 AM for a school day tilt against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Congratulations Icemen!

