Jacksonville Giants hold basketball camp

(Photo: Lang, Alyssa)

The Jacksonville Giants have won four ABA championships in franchise history.

This week, they focused their energy on sharing their game plan with youngsters.

The team hosted a basketball camp at Cuba Hunter Recreational Center, where they helped dozens of young ballers brush up on their skills.

"We teach basics, defensive slides, dribbling and shooting," said Giants player Jerrod Tucker. "It becomes easier as they get older. The more we have fun with them, the better they are. Sometimes you hear, "oh i cant do it".. once they actually learn how to do it.. the joy they have brings me joy. "

© 2017 WTLV-TV