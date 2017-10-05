Jacksonville cut from list of 2026 World Cup candidates

American Outlaw soccer fans cheer on the U.S. men’s national team during a World Cup qualifier at EverBank Field in Sept 2016. Jacksonville was eliminated from the list of potential World Cup hosts for the 2026 event. (Florida Times-Union/Bob Self)

Jacksonville’s bid to host games at the World Cup has ended in a shutout.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Wednesday that Jacksonville was cut from the list of candidate venues, part of the combined bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the international soccer tournament in 2026.

Miami, Orlando and Tampa all qualified, as did Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville, for the list of 32 cities - 25 in the United States, four in Canada and three in Mexico. Jacksonville is among nine cities cut.

It’s not the city’s first disappointment in the process. In January 2010, Jacksonville also failed to clear the third round of cuts in the American bid for 2018 and 2022, which eventually failed in a controversial vote from world soccer governing body FIFA.

The three-nation bid will compete with Morocco at a FIFA vote in Moscow next June.

The announcement does not, however, end Jacksonville’s links to the tournament. The United Bid Committee said that the nine cities cut may still be considered for base camps for qualifying teams or other pre-tournament events.

