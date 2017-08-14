Interlachen Rams will host the Sideline 2017 Ultimate Game Day Experience Show

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Congratulations to the Interlachen Rams who are the winners of our “Sideline 2017 Ultimate Game Day Experience Poll”.

The First Coast Sports Team will be in Interlachen next Thursday for our hour long special.

More than 52,000 votes were tallied and the Rams won again for the second time in three years.

Sports Director Chris Porter will anchor our live coverage at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. The hour long Ultimate Game Day Special will start at 7 p.m. on ABC 25.

Thanks to all of you who voted in our poll!

