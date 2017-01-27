JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- First Coast News has confirmed a minor league hockey team is coming to Jacksonville.

Sources tell First Coast News that an announcement will be made soon.

The Lizard Kings came after the Jacksonville Bullets (RIP by 1996) and before the Jacksonville Barracudas (RIP in 2008).

Correction:the Jacksonville Barracudas was the last hockey team in Jax. They were apart of the Atlantic Coast Hockey League. Folded in 2008. — Chris Porter (@ChrisPorterFCN) January 27, 2017

The Barracudas won the World Hockey Association 2 championship in 2003.

Jacksonville's been without a professional hockey team since 2008.

