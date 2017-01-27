WTLV
Minor league hockey team coming to Jacksonville

First Coast News , WTLV 9:01 AM. EST January 27, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- First Coast News has confirmed a minor league hockey team is coming to Jacksonville.

Sources tell First Coast News that an announcement will be made soon.

The Lizard Kings came after the Jacksonville Bullets (RIP by 1996) and before the Jacksonville Barracudas (RIP in 2008).

The Barracudas won the World Hockey Association 2 championship in 2003.

Jacksonville's been without a professional hockey team since 2008.

(© 2017 WTLV)


