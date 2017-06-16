The North Florida Officials Association is looking for referees on the First Coast
Referees are needed for middle, junior varsity and varsity football around the First Coast. Last year, the NFOA had about 200 referees to cover five counties: Duval, Nassau, Clay, St. John's and Baker.
WTLV 11:27 PM. EDT June 16, 2017
