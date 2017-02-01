Signing Day: Raines High WR Willie Wright commits to FAU

Willie Wright of Raines High School makes his National Signing Day decision. (Photo Courtesy: Brian Chojnacki, FCN)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - William H. Raines High School wide receiver Willie Wright is headed to South Florida.

The speedy receiver/returner committed to Florida Atlantic University on Wednesday during a National Signing Day ceremony at his high school.

Wright had verbally committed to Memphis but instead made the jump to FAU when it was time to make it official.

Wright was considered a two-star recruit by Scout.com.

