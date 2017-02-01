Signing Day: Local athletes announce where they'll play college sports in 2017

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (Photo: Brett Carlsen, 2016 Brett Carlsen)

National Signing Day is underway on the First Coast.

Dozens of talented high school athletes are set to announce where they plan to begin their college careers on Wednesday.

Below is a list of athletes who have committed to schools at the next level. If you have an athlete that has not been put on the list, email us at news@firstcoastnews.com. We will continue to update the list throughout the day.

ATLANTIC COAST

Pat Tabor, Davidson College, Football

Tate Callahan, University of Florida, Swimming

Taylor Bauman, Florida Gulf Coast University, Softball

Noah Searcy, Georgia Southern University, Baseball

Jason Swan, Georgia Southern University, Baseball

Danielle Gordon, West Virginia University, Soccer

BAKER COUNTY

BALDWIN

Tyler Murray, Troy University, Football

Torri Singletary, Tulane University, Football

Isaiah Miller, Missouri University, Football (Early Enrollee)

Shane Sanderson, Southern Miss, Football (Priority Walk On)

BARTRAM TRAIL

Jordan Smith, Gardner-Webb University, Football

Will Newman, Rhodes College, Football

Gary Breuklander, Tusculum College, Football

BISHOP KENNY

Chelsea Forbes, Warner University, Volleyball

Bruce Aubley, Samford University, Football

Kyle Cusick, University of Chicago, Football

Sophia Borovsky, Wesleyan Collage, Soccer

Lindsey Magee, East Carolina, Soccer

BOLLES

Mac Jones, University of Alabama, Football

Jack Lundgren, US Naval Academy, Football

Cody Mercer, Air Force Academy, Football

Justin Mitchell, Harvard, Football

Brendan O'Neil, Bowdoin College, Football

E.J. Porter, Coastal Carolina, Football

Ahman Ross, FAU, Football

Amari Terry, Air Force Academy, Football

Taya Edwards, University of Kentucky, Soccer

Leila Azari, Vanderbilt University, Soccer

Leah Ferlin, University of South Florida, Soccer

BRADFORD

BRUNSWICK

D'Ante Demery, University of Georgia, Football

Shawn Smith, University of Virginia, Football

Danijah Gammage, Mercer University, Football

Deqwan Chapman, Albany State, Football

Wiley Golden, Tusculum College, Football

Jabori Williams, Hutchinson Community College, Football

Brandon McMaster, University of Georgia, Football

CAMDEN COUNTY

CLAY

COLUMBIA

EPISCOPAL

FIRST COAST

FLEMING ISLAND

FLETCHER

Sandon Witt, University of Central Florida, Baseball

Kaley Delay, Yale University, Cross Country

Corey Suggs, Mississippi State, Football

Cam Evans, Missouri Western, Football

Mike Young, Elizabeth City, Football

Djimon Harris, Elizabeth City, Football

Calvin Lewis, Albany State University, Football

Ronnie Stevens, Savannah State University, Football

Damien Anderson, Alcorn State University, Football

Zaire Webb, Washington State, Football

Norman Anderson, Central Michigan, Football

Sierra Pederson, Keiser University, Lacrosse

Mikaela McGee, Grand Canyon University, Soccer

Lexie Hall, Valdosta State, Soccer

Hannah Wooten, University of West Florida, Soccer

Gavin Jones, Florida State University, Swimming

Kathernine Felice, University of Central Florida, Volleyball

HILLIARD

LEE

John Hutton, South Eastern University, Cross Country/Track

Demetrius Harris, University of Houston, Football

Kristin Johnson, South Florida University, Football

Erik Sumter, South Eastern University, Football

Jordan Bell, Genova College, Football

MANDARIN

Brandon Mancheno, Auburn, Golf

Zak Netting, Florida Technical College, Football

Keon Jackson, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida Technical College

Antonio Spooney, Savannah State, University, Football

Lexi Perkins, Drake University, Swimming

NEASE

Michael Leisle, West Point, Football

Josh Parker, Stetson, Football

OAKLEAF

ORANGE PARK

PARKER

PONTE VEDRA

Nick Tronti, Indiana, Football

RAINES

Jalen Brayboy, Florida A&M, Football

Walter Watkins, Southeastern University, Football

Keyon Garmon, Bluefield College, Football

Willie Wright, Florida Atlantic University, Football

RIBAULT

Day'Neshia Banks, University of Mississippi, Basketball

Rennia Davis, University of Tennessee, Basketball

LeTerra Ransom, Edward Waters College, Basketball

LaQuanza Glover, Edward Waters College, Basketball

Louis Dorsey, University of Illinois, Football

Jaalen Ford, Valdosta State, Football

RIDGEVIEW

SANDALWOOD

Brett Wisely, Gulf Coast State, Baseball

Jared Pearson, Florida Institute of Tech, Baseball

Bradley Jennings, Miami, Football

Qu'ran Hafiz, FAU, Football

Ashton Gonzales, Southern Miss, Football

Logan Wright, Georgia Southern, Football

Sincere David, Ole Miss, Football

Henry Brooks, Albany State, Football

Luis Lebron, Colorado State, Football

Brayden Matts, Coastal Carolina, Football

Zai Pennington, Savannah State, Football

Chris Pough, Ga. Military Academy, Football

Cameron Davis, Warner University, Football

Madison Murnin, UCF, Soccer

ST. AUGUSTINE

ST. JOHN COUNTRY DAY

ST. JOSEPH

TRINITY CHRISTIAN

D.J. Matthews, Florida State University, Football

Brian Roberts, University of Massachusetts, Football

UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN

ED WHITE

George Harvey, Benedictine College, Football

Alex Jakob, Jacksonville University, Football

Chris Robinson, Edward Waters, Football

Devon Mondy, Western Illinois, Football

Willie Burns, Arizona Western College, Football

YULEE

WARE COUNTY

GLYNN ACADEMY

