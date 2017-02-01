WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Signing Day: Local athletes announce where they'll play college sports in 2017

First Coast News , WTLV 8:49 AM. EST February 01, 2017

National Signing Day is underway on the First Coast.

Dozens of talented high school athletes are set to announce where they plan to begin their college careers on Wednesday.

Below is a list of athletes who have committed to schools at the next level. If you have an athlete that has not been put on the list, email us at news@firstcoastnews.com. We will continue to update the list throughout the day.

ATLANTIC COAST

Pat Tabor, Davidson College, Football

Tate Callahan, University of Florida, Swimming

Taylor Bauman, Florida Gulf Coast University, Softball

Noah Searcy, Georgia Southern University, Baseball

Jason Swan, Georgia Southern University, Baseball

Danielle Gordon, West Virginia University, Soccer

 

BAKER COUNTY

 

BALDWIN

Tyler Murray, Troy University, Football

Torri Singletary, Tulane University, Football

Isaiah Miller, Missouri University, Football (Early Enrollee)

Shane Sanderson, Southern Miss, Football (Priority Walk On)

 

BARTRAM TRAIL

Jordan Smith, Gardner-Webb University, Football

Will Newman, Rhodes College, Football

Gary Breuklander, Tusculum College, Football

 

BISHOP KENNY

Chelsea Forbes, Warner University, Volleyball

Bruce Aubley, Samford University, Football

Kyle Cusick, University of Chicago, Football

Sophia Borovsky, Wesleyan Collage, Soccer

Lindsey Magee, East Carolina, Soccer

 

BOLLES

Mac Jones, University of Alabama, Football

Jack Lundgren, US Naval Academy, Football

Cody Mercer, Air Force Academy, Football

Justin Mitchell, Harvard, Football

Brendan O'Neil, Bowdoin College, Football

E.J. Porter, Coastal Carolina, Football

Ahman Ross, FAU, Football

Amari Terry, Air Force Academy, Football

Taya Edwards, University of Kentucky, Soccer

Leila Azari, Vanderbilt University, Soccer

Leah Ferlin, University of South Florida, Soccer

 

BRADFORD

 

BRUNSWICK

D'Ante Demery, University of Georgia, Football

Shawn Smith, University of Virginia, Football

Danijah Gammage, Mercer University, Football

Deqwan Chapman, Albany State, Football

Wiley Golden, Tusculum College, Football

Jabori Williams, Hutchinson Community College, Football

Brandon McMaster, University of Georgia, Football

 

CAMDEN COUNTY

 

CLAY

 

COLUMBIA

 

EPISCOPAL

 

FIRST COAST

 

FLEMING ISLAND

 

FLETCHER

Sandon Witt, University of Central Florida, Baseball

Kaley Delay, Yale University, Cross Country

Corey Suggs, Mississippi State, Football

Cam Evans, Missouri Western, Football

Mike Young, Elizabeth City, Football

Djimon Harris, Elizabeth City, Football

Calvin Lewis, Albany State University, Football

Ronnie Stevens, Savannah State University, Football

Damien Anderson, Alcorn State University, Football

Zaire Webb, Washington State, Football

Norman Anderson, Central Michigan, Football

Sierra Pederson, Keiser University, Lacrosse

Mikaela McGee, Grand Canyon University, Soccer

Lexie Hall, Valdosta State, Soccer

Hannah Wooten, University of West Florida, Soccer

Gavin Jones, Florida State University, Swimming

Kathernine Felice, University of Central Florida, Volleyball

 

HILLIARD

 

LEE

John Hutton, South Eastern University, Cross Country/Track

Demetrius Harris, University of Houston, Football

Kristin Johnson, South Florida University, Football

Erik Sumter, South Eastern University, Football

Jordan Bell, Genova College, Football

 

MANDARIN

Brandon Mancheno, Auburn, Golf

Zak Netting, Florida Technical College, Football

Keon Jackson, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida Technical College

Antonio Spooney, Savannah State, University, Football

Lexi Perkins, Drake University, Swimming

 

NEASE

Michael Leisle, West Point, Football

Josh Parker, Stetson, Football

 

OAKLEAF

 

ORANGE PARK

 

FSU SIGNING DAY - UF SIGNING DAY - UGA SIGNING DAY

 

PARKER

 

PONTE VEDRA

Nick Tronti, Indiana, Football

 

RAINES

Jalen Brayboy, Florida A&M, Football

Walter Watkins, Southeastern University, Football

Keyon Garmon, Bluefield College, Football

Willie Wright, Florida Atlantic University, Football

 

RIBAULT

Day'Neshia Banks, University of Mississippi, Basketball

Rennia Davis, University of Tennessee, Basketball

LeTerra Ransom, Edward Waters College, Basketball

LaQuanza Glover, Edward Waters College, Basketball

Louis Dorsey, University of Illinois, Football

Jaalen Ford, Valdosta State, Football

 

RIDGEVIEW

 

SANDALWOOD

Brett Wisely, Gulf Coast State, Baseball

Jared Pearson, Florida Institute of Tech, Baseball

Bradley Jennings, Miami, Football

Qu'ran Hafiz, FAU, Football

Ashton Gonzales, Southern Miss, Football

Logan Wright, Georgia Southern, Football

Sincere David, Ole Miss, Football

Henry Brooks, Albany State, Football

Luis Lebron, Colorado State, Football

Brayden Matts, Coastal Carolina, Football

Zai Pennington, Savannah State, Football

Chris Pough, Ga. Military Academy, Football

Cameron Davis, Warner University, Football

Madison Murnin, UCF, Soccer

 

ST. AUGUSTINE

 

ST. JOHN COUNTRY DAY

 

ST. JOSEPH

 

TRINITY CHRISTIAN

D.J. Matthews, Florida State University, Football

Brian Roberts, University of Massachusetts, Football

 

UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN

 

ED WHITE

George Harvey, Benedictine College, Football

Alex Jakob, Jacksonville University, Football

Chris Robinson, Edward Waters, Football

Devon Mondy, Western Illinois, Football

Willie Burns, Arizona Western College, Football

 

YULEE

 

WARE COUNTY

 

GLYNN ACADEMY

 

Follow @FCN2Go@ChrisPorterFCN@AlyssaLang and @BroadcastingBri on Twitter for the latest updates on National Signing Day.

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories