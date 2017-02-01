Signing Day: Local athletes announce where they'll play college sports in 2017

National Signing Day is underway on the First Coast.
Dozens of talented high school athletes are set to announce where they plan to begin their college careers on Wednesday.
Below is a list of athletes who have committed to schools at the next level. If you have an athlete that has not been put on the list, email us at news@firstcoastnews.com. We will continue to update the list throughout the day.
ATLANTIC COAST
Pat Tabor, Davidson College, Football
Tate Callahan, University of Florida, Swimming
Taylor Bauman, Florida Gulf Coast University, Softball
Noah Searcy, Georgia Southern University, Baseball
Jason Swan, Georgia Southern University, Baseball
Danielle Gordon, West Virginia University, Soccer
BAKER COUNTY
BALDWIN
Tyler Murray, Troy University, Football
Torri Singletary, Tulane University, Football
Isaiah Miller, Missouri University, Football (Early Enrollee)
Shane Sanderson, Southern Miss, Football (Priority Walk On)
BARTRAM TRAIL
Jordan Smith, Gardner-Webb University, Football
Will Newman, Rhodes College, Football
Gary Breuklander, Tusculum College, Football
BISHOP KENNY
Chelsea Forbes, Warner University, Volleyball
Bruce Aubley, Samford University, Football
Kyle Cusick, University of Chicago, Football
Sophia Borovsky, Wesleyan Collage, Soccer
Lindsey Magee, East Carolina, Soccer
BOLLES
Mac Jones, University of Alabama, Football
Jack Lundgren, US Naval Academy, Football
Cody Mercer, Air Force Academy, Football
Justin Mitchell, Harvard, Football
Brendan O'Neil, Bowdoin College, Football
E.J. Porter, Coastal Carolina, Football
Ahman Ross, FAU, Football
Amari Terry, Air Force Academy, Football
Taya Edwards, University of Kentucky, Soccer
Leila Azari, Vanderbilt University, Soccer
Leah Ferlin, University of South Florida, Soccer
BRADFORD
BRUNSWICK
D'Ante Demery, University of Georgia, Football
Shawn Smith, University of Virginia, Football
Danijah Gammage, Mercer University, Football
Deqwan Chapman, Albany State, Football
Wiley Golden, Tusculum College, Football
Jabori Williams, Hutchinson Community College, Football
Brandon McMaster, University of Georgia, Football
CAMDEN COUNTY
CLAY
COLUMBIA
EPISCOPAL
FIRST COAST
FLEMING ISLAND
FLETCHER
Sandon Witt, University of Central Florida, Baseball
Kaley Delay, Yale University, Cross Country
Corey Suggs, Mississippi State, Football
Cam Evans, Missouri Western, Football
Mike Young, Elizabeth City, Football
Djimon Harris, Elizabeth City, Football
Calvin Lewis, Albany State University, Football
Ronnie Stevens, Savannah State University, Football
Damien Anderson, Alcorn State University, Football
Zaire Webb, Washington State, Football
Norman Anderson, Central Michigan, Football
Sierra Pederson, Keiser University, Lacrosse
Mikaela McGee, Grand Canyon University, Soccer
Lexie Hall, Valdosta State, Soccer
Hannah Wooten, University of West Florida, Soccer
Gavin Jones, Florida State University, Swimming
Kathernine Felice, University of Central Florida, Volleyball
HILLIARD
LEE
John Hutton, South Eastern University, Cross Country/Track
Demetrius Harris, University of Houston, Football
Kristin Johnson, South Florida University, Football
Erik Sumter, South Eastern University, Football
Jordan Bell, Genova College, Football
MANDARIN
Brandon Mancheno, Auburn, Golf
Zak Netting, Florida Technical College, Football
Keon Jackson, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida Technical College
Antonio Spooney, Savannah State, University, Football
Lexi Perkins, Drake University, Swimming
NEASE
Michael Leisle, West Point, Football
Josh Parker, Stetson, Football
OAKLEAF
ORANGE PARK
FSU SIGNING DAY - UF SIGNING DAY - UGA SIGNING DAY
PARKER
PONTE VEDRA
Nick Tronti, Indiana, Football
RAINES
Jalen Brayboy, Florida A&M, Football
Walter Watkins, Southeastern University, Football
Keyon Garmon, Bluefield College, Football
Willie Wright, Florida Atlantic University, Football
RIBAULT
Day'Neshia Banks, University of Mississippi, Basketball
Rennia Davis, University of Tennessee, Basketball
LeTerra Ransom, Edward Waters College, Basketball
LaQuanza Glover, Edward Waters College, Basketball
Louis Dorsey, University of Illinois, Football
Jaalen Ford, Valdosta State, Football
RIDGEVIEW
SANDALWOOD
Brett Wisely, Gulf Coast State, Baseball
Jared Pearson, Florida Institute of Tech, Baseball
Bradley Jennings, Miami, Football
Qu'ran Hafiz, FAU, Football
Ashton Gonzales, Southern Miss, Football
Logan Wright, Georgia Southern, Football
Sincere David, Ole Miss, Football
Henry Brooks, Albany State, Football
Luis Lebron, Colorado State, Football
Brayden Matts, Coastal Carolina, Football
Zai Pennington, Savannah State, Football
Chris Pough, Ga. Military Academy, Football
Cameron Davis, Warner University, Football
Madison Murnin, UCF, Soccer
ST. AUGUSTINE
ST. JOHN COUNTRY DAY
ST. JOSEPH
TRINITY CHRISTIAN
D.J. Matthews, Florida State University, Football
Brian Roberts, University of Massachusetts, Football
UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN
ED WHITE
George Harvey, Benedictine College, Football
Alex Jakob, Jacksonville University, Football
Chris Robinson, Edward Waters, Football
Devon Mondy, Western Illinois, Football
Willie Burns, Arizona Western College, Football
YULEE
WARE COUNTY
GLYNN ACADEMY
