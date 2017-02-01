Sandalwood HS cornerback Ameer Speed picks Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sandalwood High School cornerback Ameer Speed announced where he will be playing college football on Wednesday.
The Jacksonville native has chosen to take his talents to the University of Georgia. Speed had been considering Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defensive back will play for Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs went 8-5 last season.
Speed was listed as a four-star recruit by Scout.com and ESPN. He was ranked as a Top 25 cornerback in the country by both websites.
Ameer Speed signs with @FootballUGA . #TeamSideline pic.twitter.com/dPFfh1f3az— Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) February 1, 2017
