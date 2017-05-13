A newbies guide to The PLAYERS 2017

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2017 Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. -- Are you headed to The PLAYERS Championship? Congratulations, if this is your first time at TPC Sawgrass it can get a little daunting getting to the Players.

Before you even get to The PLAYERS, you'll have to fight the traffic headed to the beach. It might be smart to take a shuttle or an Uber to The PLAYERS to avoid the headache of parking.

*Recommended route: Recommended Route: Take I-95 to exit 329 - CR 210 east; Turn on CR 210 east (2.3 miles); Continue straight onto CR 210 (1 mile); Continue onto Valley Ridge Blvd (1.3 miles); Take the Nocatee Parkway E ramp to Ponte Vedra Beach (0.5 miles); Merge onto Nocatee Pkwy (5.1 miles); At traffic circle, follow CR 210 by taking 3rd exit onto Palm Valley Road; General parking is on left.

UBER and shuttle information.

Great, you got inside The PLAYERS, but now what?

As soon as you walk into TPC Sawgrass you'll see just how big the layout really is. Make sure you grab a course map, it will really help!

When you walk around the course, you'll see several volunteers lined up around the tee box and the green. Be sure to pay attention to them, they'll give you the cue to stop talking once a player tees off the box or putts from the green. It's important to keep your voices down at The PLAYERS, you will get in trouble if you make too much noise.







And now let's talk about the heat. Make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen and lightweight clothing. It will be hot at the Players. There's also no seating available near the holes at PLAYERS, except for handicapped spots, so make sure you either bring your own collapsible chair or you are comfortable with sitting on the grass. There is stadium seating for those who don't want to walk to the course.

They are plenty of food opportunities at The PLAYERS. The most popular spots are the quick refreshment areas which carry normal concession stands items. For those who are looking for more, can visit this link where we have compiled some of the best local restaurant present at The PLAYERS.

