Mandarin HS Football, coach, former Jaguar, resigns after one season

Former Jaguars Quinn Gray resigned his position as Mandarin High School's Football coach PHOTO: Florida Times-Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Mandarin High School football coach Quinn Gray resigned on Wednesday afternoon, our news partners at the Florida Times-Union report.

Athletic director Brian Rado confirmed that Gray tendered his resignation, with Gray saying the decision was one of the most difficult of his career. Gray led the Mustangs to a 6-2 record in his one season at the program, with the Mustangs falling in a district tiebreaker to Spruce Creek and Sandalwood. The finish was Gray’s best as a high school head coach.

“The hardest decision of my life to leave these young men that I’ve tried to help build into the young men of tomorrow,” Gray said. “But as each young man on the program will tell you, we lived through knowing that there’s nothing more important than family and for that reason and that reason only, did I decide to step down.

Gray spent five years as a Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback from 2002 to 2007. He came back to Jacksonville last year after coaching football in Georgia.

“I love those kids at Mandarin more than anyone may know or ever understand, but at the end of the day, you have to do what’s right for you and your family. I’ve never been so emotional about anything in my life as I’ve been about this decision, I had an awesome group of young men returning for next season and we were preparing to do something special but no one is immune to the rigors of life and that includes me. So with that, I had to make an extremely tough decision.”

Florida Times-Union