Things to do before and during the Florida-Georgia game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are just days away from the Florida-Georgia football Game! Here are some things you and your friends can do in Jacksonville before and during the big game!
The ultimate tailgate:
Lot E in the Sports Complex
COST
$500 per space for the week (Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8 a.m. – Sunday, Oct. 29 at noon)
$80 per car in tow for the week
Guests visiting campers in RV City presented by Coors Light must park in LOT D for a $10 charge.
The Landing:
The Jacksonville Landing welcomes University of Florida and University of Georgia fans for a weekend celebration surrounding one of the most infamous rivalry football games packed with football, good food, drink specials, entertainment and more!
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27
Sleiman Riverfront Stage
Noon – 5 p.m. Southern Rukus
5 p.m. – 8 p.m. DJ Kevin
8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Austin Park
Hogan Street Stage
7 p.m. - 1 a.m. DJ Wes
Entertainment in Courtyard Lounge
7 p.m. - 1 a.m. DJ Davin
Fionn MacCool's
5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Firewater Tent Revival
9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Boogie Freaks
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Sleiman Riverfront Stage
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. WildFire Rising
8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Lonely Highway
7 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. DJ Wes
Hogan Street Stage
7 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. DJ James
Entertainment in Courtyard Lounge
7 p.m. - 1 a.m. DJ Shawn
Fionn MacCool's
9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Austin Park
Mavericks Live
Noon Game Watch Party
Concerts:
SANTANA
Tuesday, Oct. 24
7 p.m.
Daily's Place
KINGS OF LEON
Wednesday, Oct. 25
7 p.m.
Daily's Place
MERCYME
Thursday, Oct. 26
7 p.m.
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
BRAND NEW
Friday, Oct. 27
7:30 p.m.
Daily's Place
X
If we missed an event please email news@firstcoastnews.com
