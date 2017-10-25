Things to do before and during the Florida-Georgia game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are just days away from the Florida-Georgia football Game! Here are some things you and your friends can do in Jacksonville before and during the big game!

The ultimate tailgate:

Lot E in the Sports Complex

COST

$500 per space for the week (Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8 a.m. – Sunday, Oct. 29 at noon)

$80 per car in tow for the week

Guests visiting campers in RV City presented by Coors Light must park in LOT D for a $10 charge.

The Landing:

The Jacksonville Landing welcomes University of Florida and University of Georgia fans for a weekend celebration surrounding one of the most infamous rivalry football games packed with football, good food, drink specials, entertainment and more!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Sleiman Riverfront Stage

Noon – 5 p.m. Southern Rukus

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. DJ Kevin

8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Austin Park

Hogan Street Stage

7 p.m. - 1 a.m. DJ Wes

Entertainment in Courtyard Lounge

7 p.m. - 1 a.m. DJ Davin

Fionn MacCool's

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Firewater Tent Revival

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Boogie Freaks

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Sleiman Riverfront Stage

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. WildFire Rising

8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Lonely Highway

7 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. DJ Wes

Hogan Street Stage

7 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. DJ James

Entertainment in Courtyard Lounge

7 p.m. - 1 a.m. DJ Shawn

Fionn MacCool's

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Austin Park

Mavericks Live

Noon Game Watch Party

Concerts:

SANTANA



Tuesday, Oct. 24

7 p.m.

Daily's Place

KINGS OF LEON



Wednesday, Oct. 25

7 p.m.

Daily's Place

MERCYME



Thursday, Oct. 26

7 p.m.

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts



BRAND NEW



Friday, Oct. 27

7:30 p.m.

Daily's Place

If we missed an event please email news@firstcoastnews.com

