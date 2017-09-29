TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New surveillance shows troubled officer striking and killing man with squad car
-
2 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Keystone Heights
-
Two people shot in Fruit Cove following fist fight outside bank
-
Mandarin residents worried about culverts after flooding during Irma
-
Store manager holds shooting suspect at gunpoint in Julington Creek
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
Sideline 2017: Week 6 Part One
-
Weather update: Sept. 29, 2017 at 5
-
#BlackCreekStrong: BBQ delivered to families in Black Creek after Irma
-
Polk County police officer shot and killed
More Stories
-
FHP: 2 dead, 2 seriously injured in fatal head-on…Sep 29, 2017, 10:25 p.m.
-
Nor'easter brings increasing coastal flood concerns…Sep 28, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Store manager holds shooting suspect at gunpoint in…Sep 29, 2017, 9:17 p.m.