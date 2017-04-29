2017 NFL Draft: Trinity Christian alum Isaiah Ford selected by Miami Dolphins in seventh round

Jacksonville native Isaiah Ford will be catching passes for the Miami Dolphins this year.
The Virginia Tech wide receiver was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 194-pound receiver impressed scouts at his pro day with a 4.52-second forty-yard dash.
Ford produced 210 receptions for 2,967 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns during his college career. He set Virginia Tech records for catches, yardage and receiving touchdowns as a sophomore.
Ford played football and basketball at Trinity Christian Academy.
