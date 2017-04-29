2017 NFL Draft: Clay County native Will Holden selected by Arizona Cardinals in fifth round

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 01: Will Holden #74 of the Vanderbilt Commodores plays against the University of Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick Breedon, 2016 Frederick Breedon)

Clay County native Will Holden will get to live his NFL dream.

The Vanderbilt offensive tackle was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (157th overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7, 311-pound blocker impressed scouts at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Holden started 37 consecutive games at tackle for Vanderbilt.

