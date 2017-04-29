2017 NFL Draft: Bartram Trail alum Nate Peterman selected by Buffalo Bills in fifth round

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Nathan Peterman #4 of the Pittsburgh Panthers rushes against the Northwestern Wildcats during the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) (Photo: Adam Hunger, 2016 Adam Hunger)

Bartram Trail alum Nate Peterman has received his first NFL opportunity.

The Pittsburgh quarterback was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round (171st overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 226-pound quarterback impressed scouts at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. with his accuracy and intelligence.

Peterman spent his final two college seasons at Pittsburgh after transferring from Tennessee. During his senior season, Peterman produced 2,855 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 60.5-percent of his passes.

The Jacksonville native will likely serve as the backup to Tyrod Taylor and compete with Cardale Jones in Buffalo.

