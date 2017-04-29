WTLV
2017 NFL Draft: Bartram Trail alum Nate Peterman selected by Buffalo Bills in fifth round

Path To The Draft: Nate Peterman

Mike Kaye, WTLV 3:21 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

Bartram Trail alum Nate Peterman has received his first NFL opportunity.

The Pittsburgh quarterback was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round (171st overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 226-pound quarterback impressed scouts at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. with his accuracy and intelligence.

Peterman spent his final two college seasons at Pittsburgh after transferring from Tennessee. During his senior season, Peterman produced 2,855 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 60.5-percent of his passes.

The Jacksonville native will likely serve as the backup to Tyrod Taylor and compete with Cardale Jones in Buffalo.

