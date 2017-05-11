Sergio Garcia makes hole-in-one on iconic 17th hole at TPC

Sergio Garcia may not be in the lead following the first round of the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., but that's not stopping him from making memorable moments in the game.
On Thursday, the Spanish golfer teed off at the 17th hole - one of the world's iconic par threes - and three bounces later, he made a hole-in-one.
WOW!!@TheSergioGarcia makes an ACE at the iconic 17th hole at @TPCSawgrass!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/KZVnATFDsM— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2017
The iconic shot comes one month after he won his first major at the Master's.
Garcia is now the eighth golfer to ace the iconic island green at TPC.
