Sergio Garcia makes hole-in-one on iconic 17th hole at TPC

Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates his hole in one on the 17th during the first round of the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) (Photo: Warren Little, 2017 Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia may not be in the lead following the first round of the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., but that's not stopping him from making memorable moments in the game.

On Thursday, the Spanish golfer teed off at the 17th hole - one of the world's iconic par threes - and three bounces later, he made a hole-in-one.

The iconic shot comes one month after he won his first major at the Master's.

Garcia is now the eighth golfer to ace the iconic island green at TPC.

