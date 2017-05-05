Pink Out the Players

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. -- The 26.2 Donna Foundation is the featured charity on Championship Sunday at the Players. Not only are thousands of people wearing pink to spread breast cancer awareness, the golf course is, too.

Join the players, caddies, sponsors, volunteers and other fans and wear your pink. By wearing pink, you are letting families living with breast cancer know they are not alone and that you are committed to finish this disease.

As the Charity of the Day, The DONNA Foundation will receive a generous gift from THE PLAYERS to help fuel programs that move families from a place of fear to a place of love. The DONNA Foundation serves uninsured and insured patients all across the country at no charge to help overcome and resolve insurance-related and financial obstacles that impact care.

