Guide to the Players 2017: Tickets, Parking, and more

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. -- It's that time of year again! The Players is one of North Florida's biggest events, bringing thousands of people from all over the world to the First Coast.

If you plan on attending the Players this year, it can be a little daunting. This is why we've created this helpful Players 'cheat sheet.' Find out where you should park, where you should eat and how to get around the championship.

NEW AT THE PLAYERS

When the PLAYERS stadium Course debuted in 1982, it was unique in the world of golf, having been built with the spectator in mind. In many ways, it was way before its time, and improvements since the course's opening have maintained and improved the excellent fan experience.

-The Davis Love IIII gate is now located off the entrance of Club Service Drive and will act as the VIP entrance gate.

- New fan bleacher on No. 12

-Rebuilt all greens and resurfaced withTifEagle bermudagrass from Mini Verde.

-Redesigned No. 12 into a risk/reward drivable par 4

-Created lake between holes 6 and 7

-Rebuilt all bunkers and regressed bunker surround with Celebration bermudagrass.

ADMISSION TIMES

Monday, May 8

-Practice for professionals

-Course is closed to the public

Tuesday, May 9

-Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

-Practice day for professionals

Wednesday, May 10

-Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

-Practice for professionals

Thursday, May 11

-Gates open at 6:15 a.m.

-First round of competition begins at around 7:30 a.m. (threesomes off of No.1 and No.10

Friday, May 12

-Gates open at 6:15 a.m.

-Second round of competition begins at around 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 13

-Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

-Third round of competition begins at around 8:30 a.m. (depending on the size of the cut)

Championship Sunday, May 14

-Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

-The final round of competition beings at about 8:30 a.m.

TICKETS

Daily ticket prices can range from $20-70. The tickets are available for available Tuesday - Sunday and grant access to tournament grounds (golf course). Stadium Passes do not include parking or provide admission into corporate hospitality or upgraded areas. Kids 18 and under get free admission to the tournament.

You can also purchase weekly stadium passes for $225 which provide access to the tournament grounds Tuesday - Sunday.

There are also a limited amount of VIP passes available for $550. The Turn pass users will be seated on the 18th Fairway with outside views of #18 Fairway and Green, and inside view of #9 Fairway, The Turn provides a world-class tournament experience. A full bar with a variety of mixed drinks, food and beverages available for purchase. Integrated technology throughout the Turn allows golf fans to stay on top of all the exciting play on course through multiple HD TV feeds. Open seating inside and outside. Climate controlled interior with private restrooms.

There are also tickets available for the Greenside lounge, which can be purchased for $325. This lounge is a shared, social hospitality venue located in close proximity to #9 green, the practice range, and #18 green. The climate-controlled interior contains a bar area, open seating, multiple TV’s, a shaded exterior courtyard with umbrellas and table seating, and food and beverage available for purchase, giving fans an upgraded tournament experience.

Good news for families wanting to save a little money. The Players offers a family package. Families can get two adult stadium passes, unlimited youth admission at the gate and two $10 concession vouchers.

-The Family Plan is offered at 27 participating Daily’s Convenience Stores. (Online sales of the Family Plan are no longer available)

-Kids 18 and under get in FREE with a ticketed adult.

- THE PLAYERS will allow fans to bring in their own food in a 1 gallon clear, plastic bag where food items are also wrapped in clear wrap. This policy does not allow fans to bring in beverages.

THE PLAYERS provides all career military (active duty, Reserve, military retirees, and dependents) with complimentary admission to the tournament all week and discounted admission for veterans.

PARKING

Parking at THE PLAYERS is free Tuesday and Wednesday. Parking on Thursday & Sunday is $30 plus tax (must be purchased in advance; there will be no on-site sales) Parking on Friday & Saturday is $35 plus tax (must be purchased in advance; there will be no on-site sales)

THE PLAYERS "Four for free" policy

Fans with four or more guests in a vehicle can park for FREE Thursday through Sunday with the 'Four For Free" parking voucher. Fans can go online to The Players to download the voucher, which allows free parking in the general lot off of CR210.





If you have 4 or more passengers, download a carpool voucher for free parking.





If disabled guests need assistance from a location without shuttle access, they should contact any tournament official with a radio.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Directions to THE PLAYERS via the Recommended Route: Take I-95 to exit 329 - CR 210 east; Turn on CR 210 east (2.3 miles); Continue straight onto CR 210 (1 mile); Continue onto Valley Ridge Blvd (1.3 miles); Take the Nocatee Parkway E ramp to Ponte Vedra Beach (0.5 miles); Merge onto Nocatee Pkwy (5.1 miles); At traffic circle, follow CR 210 by taking 3rd exit onto Palm Valley Road; General parking is on left.

Shuttles from downtown

Shuttles are available from downtown-area hotels to TPC Sawgrass for The Players Wednesday through Sunday of the tournament week. Shuttles from the Jacksonville Landing, Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Waterfront and Doubletree Riverfront will be available to hotel guests and for residents to "park and ride" providing a convenient and cost-effective way for fans to get to and from the tournament.

Jacksonville Landing Hogan Street Side -

8 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

11 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

Doubletree Jacksonville -

8:25 a.m.

9:55 a.m.

11:25 a.m.

12:55 p.m.

Shuttles will return to the hotels each day leaving TPC Sawgrass at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO EAT AT THE PLAYERS?

The Players Club: A private hospitality and hosting experience with private space on-site in the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse, on 17 tee and 18 tee.

-Food from top chefs in the country

-Top-shelf cocktails prepared by award-winning bartenders

-An exclusive selection of The Players gear in a transformed golf shop

-Great views of course 17 tee and 18 green

-A $500 merchandise gift card

-Golf shop will feature private, custom fittings from luxury brands

The Wine Lounge

-Stylish and contemporary recreation of William Hill' Estate's Napa Valley tasting room complete with tables and seating.

- Brucci's Pizza

- Candy Apple Cafe

- Hawkers Asian Street Fare

- Mojo Kitchen

Wine and Dine on 9

-Fans can enjoy gourmet small plates prepared by Matthew Medure, one of Northeast Florida's most renowned chefs, in a beautiful garden setting, taking in the Players surrounding in style.

Food court: Located to the left of the Nicklaus Gate entrance, there are plenty of great, local restaurants to choose from in the food court. There's a permanent restaurant and shaded seating near the food court, so everyone can grab a bite to eat and meet up for a family picnic at the Players.

-Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q

-Daily's

-Firehouse Subs

-M Shack

-Tropical Smoothie Cafe

-Trasca & Co Eatery

Trucks on 10: Located between 10 fairway, 11 fairway, and 15 green, this public venue offers flavors from local, favorite food trucks.

-Cely's Filipino Food

-BUBBA Burger

-Mama's Food

-Pele's Wood Fire

-Up In Smoke

Tacos on 12: Located between 11 tee and 12 tee, TacoLu, Jacksonville's most popular Baja Mexicana, will be serving food and beverages. This public venue includes seating and shaded areas.

The Turn

The Turn is the perfect place for the golf-centric crowd to watch the action. The interior features a GREY GOOSE® 19th Hole Lounge with GREY GOOSE® signature drinks, including the Sawgrass Splash, and soft seating. Flat-screen televisions surround the interior lounge providing coverage of six-plus broadcasts at a time. The back wall provides a great view of No. 9 green and the front provides outdoor seating and spectator views of 18 fairway and green.

The Oasis

Open to the public (must be 21+), The Oasis features signature cocktails made with GREY GOOSE® Vodka, the official vodka of the PGA TOUR. Located between 9 and 18 tee boxes, The Oasis debuted in 2012 to expand on what had been a basic – but popular – concession area in the past. The area features an air-conditioned venue, where signature cocktails food and drink are available for purchase. The Oasis boasts a rear deck for prime views of No. 9 tee.

The Patio

A fan favorite since it debuted in 2011, The Patio offers a shaded fan zone that includes open-air seating, a videoboard to keep up with the tournament. New in 2017, The Patio features food from 4 Rivers Smokehouse, a sophisticated Texas-style smokehouse. The Patio also features permanent restroom facilities, includes the Michelob ULTRA Bar and a social media board covering THE PLAYERS Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds. The Patio is located between 10 tee and 18 green/16 tee.

The Players Course Map Front by NealBennett on Scribd

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO WATCH

With great venues, amazing food and drink options and fun, interactive exhibits, there’s no shortage of things to do, see and experience at THE PLAYERS. But the real action, of course, takes place inside the ropes as the best field in golf takes on its truest test. Here’s a hole-by-hole guide of the best – and sometimes hidden – spots to experience all this world-class event has to offer.

Hole 1: The large grandstands to the left of No. 1 tee are popular to watch players hit their tee shots with mounds to the left and right of the green for optimal viewing.

Hole 2: Elevated mounding behind the green provides a great place to watch players decide whether or not to go for the par 5 in two or lay-up, and then you can keep an eye on them as they head to No. 3 tee to take a shot at the par-3 green.

Hole 3: Left of the tee box is a great place to view golf, as you are just on the other side of the practice tee, which means you can move back and forth to watch the 3rd hole as well as see players warm-up. This elevated area provides a great line of sight.

Hole 4: Sit on the bulkhead around the water surrounding the green and dangle your feet (hold on to those flip-flops!).

Hole 5: Find great views of this tough par 4 from the elevated left side of the fairway, where you can also catch a glimpse of players practicing on the back tee of the upgraded driving range.

Hole 6: This green isn’t very crowded and offers a great place to catch the action up close.

Hole 7: The elevated mounding behind the green allows you to see all the way back to the tee box.

Hole 8: Always a fan favorite, you can get close to the action when players hit their tee shots thanks to elevated mounding behind the green (and in the shade of nearby trees).

Hole 9: A great par 5 to watch players hit their tee shots and decide whether or not to go for the green in two.

Hole 10: The elevated mounding behind the tee provides great views of players’ tee shots, and you’re just steps away from a permanent restroom.

Hole 11: A fan favorite par 5 where players often go for the green in two, the green is surrounded by sand and water, which provides non-stop drama and excitement.

Hole 12:

-Added new tee to be set-up as a reachable par 4

-Eliminated mound left of fairway and converted it to a fairway bunker

- Eliminated fairway bunker right side and converted it into rough

- Reshaped green complex

- Added pond left of the green

- Added spectator mounding left of pond, behind green, and right of green

Hole 13: Fans directly behind the green may even see a ball or two roll through the green and end up in collection area just on the other side of the ropes from where they’re sitting.

Hole 14: A tough par 4 with great, elevated views behind the tee and the right side of the fairway. Errant tee shots to the right often end up right near fans.

Hole 15: This par 4 has elevated mounding on the left side of the green, providing good views of approach shots and putting.

Hole 16: The Fan Bleacher presented by MD Anderson Cancer Center – a public access shade zone – located behind the tee, provides a great view as players launch their tee shots.

Hole 17: This is a perfect spot to watch golf and then see players walk off the green and through the tunnel as they head to the 18th tee.

Hole 18: The elevated area around the green is known as The Bluff, where courtesy folding chairs are provided at no charge, and if you’re in your chair when the last putt drops at the end of the day, you can take it home for free!

Click here for a list of the players committed to attending.

ENTERTAINMENT

Continuing a PGA TOUR tradition of honoring men and women in uniform, THE PLAYERS Championship today unveiled a full slate of military appreciation activities and programs for the 2017 event, including a special performance by GRAMMY nominated artist Sam Hunt on Tuesday, May 9, during Military Appreciation Day.

RULES AND GUIDELINES

This is when it's OK to wear jeans on the golf course

Mobile device policy

• Devices tablet size and below are allowed on site

• Please silence all mobile devices

• Calls are permitted away from play

• Texting/emailing is allowed anywhere

• NO photographs of play are allowed Thursday through Sunday

• NO video recording is allowed at any time, and repeated violators face device confiscation or removal from the event.

Fan Code of Conduct

Etiquette and respect for fellow competitors is one of the first things golfers learn when playing the sport. It's ingrained in the competition. Players often applaud their competitors on the golf course, call penalties on themselves, move out of their line of site to remain still and silent when other players are hitting, etc. As such, we hope that the fans at THE PLAYERS Championship will show their pride at hosting this event and their community by applying the same standards to how they act as spectators. We all have pride in hosting one of the biggest sporting events in the world in our backyard. We want to make sure that pride shines through during tournament week.

Read the entire new PGA TOUR Mobile Device Policy for the 2015-2016 season HERE

Use #THEPLAYERS on Twitter to share your moment at THE PLAYERS in 2017 and don't forget to mention @THEPLAYERSChamp for a chance to see your tweets on LED scoreboards around the course.

Bag Policy

• Opaque bags 6x6x6 and smaller are allowed

• Clear bags 12x6x12 and smaller are allowed

• Spectators may bring food in one-gallon clear plastic bags where food items are also wrapped in clear wrap

Prohibited Items

• NO cameras/video of competition (cameras only allowed Tues & Weds; no video anytime)

• NO radios/other noise–producing devices

• NO coolers

• NO weapons of any kind

• NO outside beverages

You must return prohibited items to your vehicle before entering the grounds. Please be prepared to submit yourself and personal items for inspection.

AUTOGRAPH ZONES

Autographs are NOT allowed on course during practice days and tournament competition days. THE PLAYERS have designated "autograph zones" to allow fans the opportunity to meet their favorite players and get their signatures.

There are two autograph zones located on the course:

-Main player practice grounds/driving range

-Scoring the area behind 18 green

Nickelodeon Zone and family-friendly tournament activities

The McKenzie Noelle Wilson Foundation Kid Zone will have an enclosed, air-conditioned area featuring the Nickelodeon experience, an interactive destination for kids and families attending THE PLAYERS. Fans will be able to show off their skills at the SpongeBob SquarePants mini-golf challenge and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Puttskee, get virtually slimed, meet SpongeBob and more.

The Family Plan package offers additional savings and benefits for families seeking a day at THE PLAYERS. Families get two adult Stadium Passes, unlimited youth admission at the gate and two $10 concession vouchers. The Family Plan is $120 for Thursday and Sunday, $130 for Friday and $140 for Saturday (taxes not included). Parking passes are additional, but remember that any car with four or more passengers parks for free under THE PLAYERS “Four for Free” policy (download vouchers at https://theplayersparking.clickandpark.com).