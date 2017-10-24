Check out the RSM Golf Classic November 13-19 at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island,GA.

It's almost to tee it up again at the RSM!

The RSM Golf Classic will be crowning a new champion in just a few short weeks. This year's event is sure to please with a variety of events: great golfing, great food, and drink and a concert as well.

Southern Soul Barbeque will be taking over concessions this year. Be sure to stop by the Miller Lite Village to grub on this BBQ and many other delicious items!

Country music star Jake Owens will be live on stage Saturday, November 18th, 2017, 7-9:30 pm.

“I’m pumped to perform at The RSM Classic in the Golden Isles,” said Owen. “It’s going to be a high-energy performance in a laid-back setting.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased as part of the weekly ticket booklet or individually in conjunction with a Saturday golf ticket. Individual Saturday golf/concert tickets are $50.

For more info and to purchase tickets, please visit the RSM website: www.RSMClassic.com

