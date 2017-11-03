Check out the RSM Golf Classic November 13-19 at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island,GA.

It's almost to tee it up again at the RSM!

The RSM Golf Classic will be crowning a new champion in just a few short weeks. This year's event is sure to please with a variety of events: great golfing, great food, and drink and a concert as well.

Explore the beauty of Sea Island Golf Club while watching some of the most elite golfers in the world with these affordable ticket options

Tickets

Take some time to sample the food of the Golden Isles. You can indulge yourself with some of the finest food and spirits in the Golden Isles prepared by award-winning chef and listen to Suzy & The Bird Dogs. Each ticket includes: Access to the Taste of the Golden Isles on Friday, November 17 from 5pm to 8pm at The Casino Building in St. Simons Island Pier Village (550 Beachview Drive, St Simons Island, GA 31522).

One (1) commemorative wine glass

One (1) Friday grounds ticket to attend The RSM Classic

Daily Grounds Tickets can be purchased at RSMclassic.com. Tickets range from $25.00 to $100.00, depending on the options you choose.

Each grounds ticket includes:

Access to the grounds of Sea Island Golf Club

Complimentary parking and shuttle fees from the tournament designated parking area at McKinnon/St. Simons Island Airport

Free admission for youths 17 and under when accompanied by an adult ticket holder

Check out the RSM Golf Classic November 13-19 at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island,GA.

Country music star Jake Owens will be live on stage Saturday, November 18th, 2017, 7-9:30 pm.

“I’m pumped to perform at The RSM Classic in the Golden Isles,” said Owen. “It’s going to be a high-energy performance in a laid-back setting.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased as part of the weekly ticket booklet or individually in conjunction with a Saturday golf ticket. Individual Saturday golf/concert tickets are $50.

For more info and to purchase tickets, please visit the RSM website: www.RSMClassic.com

Schedule of Events

MONDAY

GROUNDS CLOSED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

The BMW Pro-Am Event — Seaside Course

Practice rounds for PGA TOUR Players — All Day

TUESDAY

GROUNDS CLOSED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

Practice rounds for PGA TOUR Players — All Day

Wiffle Ball Classic featuring PGA TOUR Players and Wives — FREE to the public, Frederica Academy Baseball Field, 5pm

Meet the Pros hosted by Rotary Club of St Simons Island — Mizner Ballroom at The Cloister, 6pm

WEDNESDAY

Community Day — FREE admission to the general public

Gates open at approx. 7am

The Yamaha Pro-Am Event — located on Seaside and Plantation Courses

Youth Golf Zone sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System featuring PGA TOUR Players — Sea Island Golf Performance Center Practice Putting Green, 3pm

Charity Putting Challenge featuring PGA TOUR pros, Special Olympics athletes and Boys and Girls Club participants — Sea Island Golf Performance Center Practice Putting Green, 4pm

Web.com Player of the Year celebration — Miller Lite Village, 5pm

THURSDAY

Gates open at approx. 9am

Round 1 of The RSM Classic (Seaside and Plantation Courses) — tee times TBD

FRIDAY

Gates open at approx. 9am

Round 2 of The RSM Classic (Seaside and Plantation Courses) — tee times TBD

Taste of the Golden Isles Food & Spirits Event at the Casino Building in Pier Village featuring live music from Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 5pm

SATURDAY

Military Appreciation Day

Bridgestone Folds of Honor Million Dollar Challenge — located near the main entrance

Gates open at approx. 9am

Round 3 of The RSM Classic (Seaside Course only) — tee times TBD

The RSM Concert Event featuring Jake Owen, sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System — located at McKinnon/St Simons Island Airport, 7pm

SUNDAY

Gates open at approx. 9am

Final Round of The RSM Classic (Seaside Course only) — tee times TBD

Trophy Presentation on the 18th green immediately following the completion of play

RSM location map.

Directions and Parking

Arriving from McKinnon/St. Simons Island Airport, 30 Gruber Lane, St Simons Island, GA 31522

All tournament parking is located at McKinnon/St. Simons Island Airport

Parking and shuttle fees for tournament parking is included in the price of each ticket

The shuttle ride to the tournament grounds is approximately 5 – 10 minutes

The first shuttle of each day of competition will begin at approximately 7am. The last shuttle each day will leave the tournament grounds by 7pm

From the South:

to McKinnon/St Simons Island Airport

Take I-95 North to Exit 29 (US-17/US-82 Brunswick/ S Georgia Pkwy)

Turn right onto Ocean Hwy (US-17). Continue on Ocean Hwy for 9.7 mi.

Take slight right turn onto FJ Torras Causeway

After crossing the Frederica River Bridge onto St. Simons Island, get in the right traffic lane, which veers left and becomes Sea Island Road.

Turn right onto Demere Rd. Continue on Demere Rd. straight through the traffic circle and follow the signs for tournament-designated parking.

From the North:

to McKinnon/St Simons Island Airport

Take I-95 South to Exit 38 (GA-25 Spur)

Turn left onto Golden Isles Pkwy. Continue on Golden Isles Pkwy for 4.7 mi.

Take slight right turn onto Darien Hwy (US-17). Continue on Darien Hwy for 1.6 mi.

Turn left onto FJ Torras Causeway

After crossing the Frederica River Bridge onto St. Simons Island, get in the right traffic lane, which veers left and becomes Sea Island Road.

Turn right onto Demere Rd. Continue on Demere Rd. straight through the traffic circle and follow the signs for tournament designated parking.

Bike Parking:

The tournament encourages patrons to ride your bike to the grounds of Sea Island Golf Club. Bike Parking is located near the main entrance – follow the signs for tournament designated Bike Parking.

Handicap Parking:



Patrons in need of additional assistance are asked to use the McKinnon/St. Simons Island Airport General Parking Area. A separate shuttle with wheelchair accessibility will transport patrons directly to the Special Needs tent located near the Village Area on the tournament grounds.

