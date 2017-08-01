Glynn Academy faces tough task of replacing Deejay Dallas

Jacksonville, FL-- Deejay Dallas may be the most exciting football player to come out of Glynn Academy of all time. Dallas is now with Mark Richt and the Miami Hurricanes and the Red Devils are left to replace the stud QB.

Coach Rocky Hidalgo is confident the team has found their replacement. "We are very fortunate, we have a kid named Brandon Jernigan, he is an incredible athlete, he was offensive player of the year for our region his freshman year, he's a great skill player and an overall great leader said, Rocky.

Glynn Academy opens the season on the 25th vs. Ware County.

