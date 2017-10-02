Gatewood presented Under Armour All-American Jersey

Steve Flaherty/Intersport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 2, 2017) – Joey Gatewood, a senior football player from Bartram Trail High School, was presented his honorary game jersey at the American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the 2018 Under Armour All-America High School Football Game at Bartram Trail High School today. The event was part of the three-month American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All-America Game.

Gatewood is one of more than 100 players selected to compete in the 10-year anniversary game of the annual Under Armour All-America Game presented by American Family Insurance, a nationally televised competition spotlighting the country’s top high school seniors. The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game is slated for Thursday, Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“My football dream is to put my team in the best position to win and be the best player I can be,” said Gatewood.

As the quintessential champion of dreams, along with the encouragement of family members, coaches, friends and communities, American Family Insurance is honored to salute student-athletes as they work hard to pursue their dreams. Under Armour All-Americans embody American Family Insurance core values, including hard work, inspiration, dedication and committed support from those around them

“Achieving the dream of being selected as an Under Armour All-American takes more than a wish; it takes having a plan to put into action combined with hard work and dedication,” said Dwayne Maddox, American Family Insurance Advertising Director. “American Family Insurance celebrates the achievements of these young student-athletes who dare to dream fearlessly, and put in the time and effort to achieve those dreams with the support of family, coaches and community.”

Those dreams would not be possible without a great support system. Along with saluting Joey Gatewood, American Family Insurance recognized his mother, Cierra Albanese, by presenting her with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.

The American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All-America Game continues on Tuesday, Oct. 3, when Jaquavian Walker (Crisp County High School – Cordele, Ga.) and Byron Hanspard II (DeSoto High School – DeSoto, Texas) will receive their jerseys at their respective high schools.

