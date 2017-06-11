Game 2 of Florida/Wake Forest super regional delayed, to resume Monday

University of Florida Gators logo, graphic element on white (Photo: Associated Press)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Game 2 of the Gainesville Super Regional between Florida and Wake Forest has been suspended.



Wake Forest led 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth when umpires stopped play at 5:14 p.m. The game will resume on Monday at 1:04 p.m.



Those who purchased tickets for Sunday's game can still use them for Monday's games. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled to start approximately 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.



Parking will be lifted in the O'Connell Center Garage, Track lot and Frat Row. Flavet Field will also be available for parking.



Wake Forest took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of home runs off Gators starter Jackson Kowar , a three-run shot by Gavin Sheets and a solo homer by Ben Breazeale.



UF cut the lead to 4-2 in the third on Deacon Liput 's two-run homer and tied it 4-all with a pair of runs in the fifth. Wake regained the lead on Johnny Aiello's home run in the bottom of the inning. Three batters later the game was delayed.



The winner of the best-of-three series earns a trip to the College World Series. The Gators won Game 1 on Saturday, 2-1, in 11 innnings.

© 2017 WTLV-TV