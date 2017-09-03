FSU's Deondre Francois suffers season-ending patella tendon injury

Alabama beat Florida State 24-7 on Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

Florida State starting quarterback Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending patella tendon injury in his left knee and is scheduled to have surgery as early as Tuesday, according to sources.

Francois was hurt in the fourth quarter of Saturday's season opener against top-ranked Alabama at new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Crimson Tide beat the Seminoles 24-7.

Francois was sacked from behind on a rollout to his right by Alabama's Ronnie Harrison, a former standout at Florida High.

Francois stayed on the turf after clutching his left knee.

He was taken to a medical tent on FSU's sideline and emerged with a brace on his left leg and using a pair of crutches.

Francois folded his hands in prayer as he left the field on a cart.

Harrison took to Twitter after the game to send his best wishes to Francois on his recovery.

“Praying for (Francois), Hit was Not Intentional! I hope you have a speedy recovery bra! #BiggerThanAGame #Respect.”

The patella tendon connects the kneecap to the shin bone.

The Seminoles turned to freshman quarterback James Blackman for the final few minutes of Saturday's game.

He is expected to start FSU's home-opener Saturday against Louisiana Monroe.

