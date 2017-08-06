(Photo: Lang, Alyssa)

Less than a month away from their opening matchup against Alabama, the Seminoles hosted media day in Tallahassee.

The game, already sold out, will make history as the two highest ranked teams to ever kick off the season.

Noles QB Deondre Francois is confident in his team heading into September.

"We just focus on the little things. We aren't focused on anything outside our Florida State family. We're focused on us, and finding our identity as a team."

FSU safety Derwin James will be back on the field for the first time since early last season, and he couldn't be happier.

"It means so much, considering last year I didn't get to be out there. It's going to be great."

The September 2 matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Seminoles is already sold out. With so much hype around the first game of the season, head coach Jimbo Fisher says he isn't concerned about keeping his guys focused.

"We humble them very easily in practice. They humble themselves. We just have so many rivalry games. We're different from most schools. So the older guys who have had a lot of success in those type games.. can help the older guys."

FSU kicks off their season in Atlanta against Alabama at 8pm on ABC.

© 2017 WTLV-TV