Former Braves player Nixon reported missing

ATLANTA -- Authorities in Woodstock are searching for a former Atlanta Brave who left for a golf outing but never arrived.

The Woodstock Police Department said 58-year-old Otis Nixon was last seen leaving his residence on Saturday morning in a gray 2011 Range Rover with a Georgia tag reading CFP9010. Authorities said he was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants and a black baseball cap with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

The Associated Press reports that the speedy outfielder collected more than 600 stolen bases in 17 seasons from 1983 to 1999 across several teams including the Atlanta Braves.

In more recent years, however, he has made headlines for run-ins with the law. In 2013, he was arrested after being pulled over and found with a crack pipe.

Anyone with information Nixon's location is asked to call 911.

