Florida State-Miami postponed to Oct. 7

Florida State will have to wait another week for its home football opener.

The No. 10 Seminoles game against No. 17 Miami has been postponed from Sept. 16 until Oct. 7, and Miami's game against Georgia Tech, which was scheduled for Oct. 12 has been moved back to Oct. 14.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a release.

“As important as football is to all of us, these kinds of events provide perspective when you’re talking about life-threatening events and the aftermath ramifications.

“It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week’s Miami at Florida State game. Typically, it’s not easy to reschedule games, but in this instance, there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively.

“I appreciate the leadership at our schools and with our television partners as this process was seamless, and we were able to adjust in as fair a way as possible.”

The game is being moved due to the expected damage from Hurricane Irma as it makes its way up the state of Florida this weekend. The game time and TV network is still to be determined.

FSU's first home game will be against N.C. State on Sept. 23.

FSU's original home opener was scheduled to be against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, but the threat of Hurricane Irma caused the came to be canceled. FSU and ULM are still trying to find a way to make that game up this season.

Miami was originally scheduled to play at Arkansas State on Saturday, but that game was canceled as well.

UCF, South Florida, and Florida also canceled games this weekend. FAU played at Wisconsin on Saturday, and FIU moved its game against Alcorn State from south Florida to Birmingham.

