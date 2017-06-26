Florida officially announces transfers of Malik Zaire, Jake Fruhmorgen

2016: Competed in seven games… Completed 8-of-18 passes for 92 yards... Totaled 34 yards on the ground on 20 rushing attempts… Recorded a season-high 49 yards passing again Nevada on Sept. 10… Tallied a season-best 35 yards rushing against Army on Nov. 12.

2015: Started the first two games of the season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury at Virginia... Completed 26-of-40 passes for 428 yards and four TDs on the season... Rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries... Five of his 17 carries went for a first down or touchdown... Totaled four rushes of at least 10 yards and one rush

of

20 yards... Completed 19-of-22 passes (86.4%) for 313 yards and three TDs in Notre Dame's season-opening rout of Texas (Sept. 5)... Became just the fifth Notre Dame player to throw for at least 300 yards in a season opener... His 86.4% completion percentage against the Longhorns ranked second in school history for a single game and the best since 1984... Ran the ball 10 times for 87 yards and was 7-for-18 passing for 115 yards and one TD against the Cavaliers on Sept. 12 prior to his ankle injury.