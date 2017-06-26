Florida officially announces transfers of Malik Zaire, Jake Fruhmorgen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators bolstered their offensive line and added some competition into its quarterback room as former Clemson Tigers OL Jake Fruhmorgen and former Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire have officially enrolled at the University of Florida.
Fruhmorgen, a junior from Tampa, Fla., will major in history, while Zaire, a Kettering, Ohio product, has enrolled in UF's mass communications graduate program.
On the field, Fruhmorgen will sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules but Zaire, who studied television studies, within the Film, Television and Theatre Department at Notre Dame, will be eligible to play this fall.
Meet the Gators
Jake Fruhmorgen (Tampa, Fla. / Plant)
- Clemson:
- 2016: Posted 13 knockdown blocks in 523 snaps over eight games (eight starts)... Earned first career start at Auburn while playing all 81 snaps... Tied for team high with three knockdowns against Georgia Tech... Graded 91 percent and had two knockdowns on 66 plays in a win over No. 3 Louisville.
- 2015: Had seven knockdowns in 245 snaps over 11 games (one start)... Started and played 44 snaps against Wake Forest... Along with Mitch Hyatt, he gave Clemson two starting offensive tackles as first-year freshmen, a first in Tiger history.
- High School:
- Played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl; played offensive tackle in high school… Spend time at center and offensive guard during that game... Ranked as the No. 73 player and No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports.com... Coached by Robert Weiner.
- Personal:
- His father, John, played football at Alabama and with the Miami Dolphins.
Malik Zaire (Kettering, Ohio / Archbishop Alter)
- Notre Dame:
- 2016: Competed in seven games… Completed 8-of-18 passes for 92 yards... Totaled 34 yards on the ground on 20 rushing attempts… Recorded a season-high 49 yards passing again Nevada on Sept. 10… Tallied a season-best 35 yards rushing against Army on Nov. 12.
- 2015: Started the first two games of the season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury at Virginia... Completed 26-of-40 passes for 428 yards and four TDs on the season... Rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries... Five of his 17 carries went for a first down or touchdown... Totaled four rushes of at least 10 yards and one rush of 20 yards... Completed 19-of-22 passes (86.4%) for 313 yards and three TDs in Notre Dame's season-opening rout of Texas (Sept. 5)... Became just the fifth Notre Dame player to throw for at least 300 yards in a season opener... His 86.4% completion percentage against the Longhorns ranked second in school history for a single game and the best since 1984... Ran the ball 10 times for 87 yards and was 7-for-18 passing for 115 yards and one TD against the Cavaliers on Sept. 12 prior to his ankle injury.
- 2014: Played in seven games... Registered his first career start in Notre Dame's Music City Bowl victory over No. 22 LSU... Earned Music City Bowl Most Valuable Player honors after he completed 12-of-15 passes for 96 yards and one TD... Also ran for 96 yards and one TD on 22 carries... Became NDU's holder on Nov. 15 against Northwestern... Completed 21-of-35 passes for 266 yards and one TD on the season… Had 187 yards rushing on 33 carries, including a pair of TD runs and a 56-yard scamper... That was the longest rush by a Notre Dame quarterback since Oct. 8, 2011, when Andrew Hendrix had a 78-yard rush against Air Force...
- 2013: Did not see any game action for the Irish.
- High School:
- Earned 2012 Associated Press Ohio Division III Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year accolades with 1,990 yards passing, 1,120 yards on the ground and 33 total TDs (24 passing TDs and nine rushing TDs)… Garnered 2012 AP Ohio Southwest All-District Division III First Team honors... Threw for 251 yards and five touchdown in Alter's 2012 season-opening win over Kettering Fairmont while running for another 171 yards and a TD... Led Alter to a 10-0 regular-season record as a junior in 2011 before losing in first round of playoffs... Completed 36-of-82 throws for 729 yards and five TDs and rushed for 1,093 yards and 15 TDs in 2011... Took part in the Elite 11 quarterback competition in Redondo Beach, California, in summer of 2012... Selected for the Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl in 2012 where he completed two passes for 12 yards and rushed nine times for 20 yards for East squad... Ranked third on Rivals.com's list of dual-threat quarterbacks in 2013... Enrolled at Notre Dame in January 2013... Played for coach Ed Domsitz.
