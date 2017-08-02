Florida Gators Football Media Day: QB competition is even

Gainesville, FL-- Football is back and the Gators met the media one day before they open up Fall camp on Thursday.

The biggest storyline entering the 2017 season is the quarterback position.

Who will start? Is the guy Feleipe Franks? Or is it Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire?

Many believed Franks was going to be named the starter until Zaire transferred in early June. Head coach Jim Mcelwain addressed the quarterback competition on Wednesday.

"I guess after SEC Media Days you all tweeted or something and thought I named a starter. I don't know where that came from," said Mcelwain.

Zaire was the man of the hour at the team's annual media day, it was his first opportunity to speak publicly since making the transfer from Notre Dame to Florida. Many are all in on Zaire, and when asked how he approaches the game of football and this competition, he compared it to art.

"Being a quarterback is similar to being an artist, we all have our own style and craft. I think I'm the best man for the job, I think I'm the best man at my position." said Zaire.

Brian Chojnacki is in Gainesville and has more on this quarterback competition.

© 2017 WTLV-TV