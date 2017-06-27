Florida beats LSU 6-1 at CWS for 1st national championship

Florida Gators celebratesafter scoring a run against the LSU Tigers in the second inning during game two of the College World Series Championship Series on June 27, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) (Photo: Peter Aiken, 2017 Getty Images)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Florida scored four runs in the eighth inning to pull away from LSU, and the Gators beat their Southeastern Conference rival 6-1 Tuesday night to complete a two-game sweep in the College World Series finals for their first national title in baseball.



The Gators (52-19) posted the eighth sweep in the 15 years of the best-of-three finals format, and first since 2013. LSU (52-20) lost for the first time in seven appearances in a championship game.



Freshman Tyler Dyson (4-0) limited the Tigers to three hits in six innings in only his second start, and the Gators capitalized on LSU errors in the first and second innings to go up 2-0 against Jared Poche' (12-4).



Down 2-1 in the seventh, LSU had what would have been the tying run sent back to third base because of a runner interference call at second on a double-play ball. In the eighth, the Tigers failed to push across a run after having runners on the corners with no outs.

