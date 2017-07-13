Fisher says FSU 'better be ready' for Alabama

FSU Head Coach Jimbo Fisher talks to quarterback Deondre Francois during their game against Wake Forest earlier this season. (Photo: Joe Rondone/Democrat)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher was asked Thursday if he's ready for the regular season opener against perennial power Alabama on Sept. 2 at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"I scheduled it, so I better be ready for it," the fast-talking Fisher said with a laugh.

While he wouldn't want to do it every year, Fisher said it's a great way to kickoff the college season and believes the game will be a measuring stick for his team. The Seminoles, like Alabama, enter the season with realistic national championship aspirations.

"That is what college football is all about," Fisher said at ACC media days in Charlotte. "You get to walk into that atmosphere, that environment. You are talking about the two winningest teams in college football over the last seven years. That is great for our league and for college football."

© 2017 Associated Press