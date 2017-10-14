FCN anchor achieves dream of trying out for Jax Icemen hockey team

(Photo: White, Tyler)

First Coast News sports anchor/reporter Brain Chojnacki has always wanted to be a professional hockey player.

The Buffalo native's love for all things hockey came to a shining realization this week when Chojnacki got a chance to join his brothers in black on the rink at the Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Jacksonville.

Chojnacki gave it his all in an effort to join the team. Did he have what it takes? Find out in the video above.

