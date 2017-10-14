WTLV
FCN anchor achieves dream of trying out for Jax Icemen hockey team

First Coast News sports anchor Brian Chojnacki has always dreamed of being a professional hockey player. Well, the coach of the Jacksonville Icemen helped him achieve that dream for a week.

First Coast News , WTLV 9:26 PM. EDT October 14, 2017

First Coast News sports anchor/reporter Brain Chojnacki has always wanted to be a professional hockey player.

The Buffalo native's love for all things hockey came to a shining realization this week when Chojnacki got a chance to join his brothers in black on the rink at the Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Jacksonville.

Chojnacki gave it his all in an effort to join the team. Did he have what it takes? Find out in the video above.

